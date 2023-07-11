Hall Co.

Hall County Community Development and Infrastructure has partnered with America’s Thrift Stores (ATS) at its compactor sites to generate revenue through its textile recycling program, which benefits its Resource Recovery Division and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“The benefit of this program is that items are kept out of the Hall County Landfill, revenue is received for every pound, and the greatest of all is that donations are made to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta,” Solid Waste Superintendent Nathan Smith said.

Locations

