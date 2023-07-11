Hall County Community Development and Infrastructure has partnered with America’s Thrift Stores (ATS) at its compactor sites to generate revenue through its textile recycling program, which benefits its Resource Recovery Division and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
“The benefit of this program is that items are kept out of the Hall County Landfill, revenue is received for every pound, and the greatest of all is that donations are made to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta,” Solid Waste Superintendent Nathan Smith said.
For every pound of textile recyclables collected in Hall County, Resource Recovery receives $0.15, and a donation of $0.05 goes toward Children’s.
“Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is grateful for its ongoing partnership with America’s Thrift Stores and generous donations from the Hall County community,” Beth Buursema, Senior Development Director of Children’s Foundation, said. “We are fortunate to work with communities who are dedicated to Children’s so we can remain dedicated to making kids better today and healthier tomorrow."
Since 2020, Hall County has collected more than 700 tons of textile recyclables, which has generated more than $200,000 in revenue and more than $70,000 in donations to Children’s.
“All citizens have to do is drop off their donations at ATS collection boxes around the County, and the organization will pick them up,” Smith said. “For any items too large to fit inside those boxes, ATS will arrange to pick up items from outside their residence.”
To schedule a residential pickup, visit America’s Thrift Stores online.
Items such as clothes, shoes, sports equipment, kitchenware, power tools, jewelry, small appliances, and vehicles are among some donation items accepted by ATS.
Chemicals, children’s car seats, computers, mattresses, and firearms are considered unacceptable donations.
