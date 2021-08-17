An army of red shirts worn by frustrated residents of Reunion Country Club packed the Hall County Planning Commission meeting Aug.16 to protest a rezoning request to accommodate a 144-home expansion with a cut-through road connecting it to Grand Reunion Drive, one of the subdivision’s most heavily trafficked interior roads.
The request to rezone the 54 acre Bailey Farms parcel on the west side of Spout Springs Road at its intersection with Williams Road from agricultural residential to Planned Residential Development (PRD) was submitted by the Pulte Group, who began building Reunion’s first homes in the early 2000s.
During the public hearing on the matter, multiple Reunion homeowners spoke in opposition against the expansion, citing concerns over public safety, excess drainage, high density on Spout Springs Road and overcrowding of Reunion’s clubhouse and amenities, which many of its residents feel is already overbuilt.
However, the expansion itself wasn’t the primary issue residents had with the rezoning proposal.
“We are not opposed to Pulte building their own separate community on the Bailey Farm property, however we are opposed to redeveloping Reunion and a road connecting to Grand Reunion Drive,” said homeowner Judy Whitehead.
According to Reunion homeowner Tom McDermott, the ownership of the golf course recently signed an agreement to sell the property to the residents of Reunion. “We respectfully request the planning commission apply the current 2021 standards of PRD to the Bailey Farms property,” said McDermott.
In response to public input on the proposal, Brian Rochester made his final case to the commission on behalf of Pulte.
“You are not here to determine whether this piece of property is in Reunion or not. Pulte is the declarant for Reunion. They have a right to annex. That’s not a matter of zoning,” he said.
“What I'm asking you is if PRD is a proper zoning for this property,” said Rochester.
While the commission agreed Pulte’s request for PRD zoning does fit the area, it opposed the cut-through to Reunion.
Ultimately, the commission found a way to meet both sides in the middle and approved recommendation of Pulte's rezoning request but replaced the condition allowing for the cut-through road connecting to Grand Reunion Drive with language that prohibits any cut-through road to Reunion moving forward.
The ingress and egress entrance to the Bailey Farms development will be a right-in and right-out only access point along Spout Springs Road that meets Hall County design requirements.
“Grand Reunion Drive is closed,” said McDermott.
