Hall County plans two upcoming community workshops to discuss its future zoning and development regulations.
“These workshops are a part of Hall County Government’s process to update its zoning and other development regulations and combine them into a Unified Development Code (UDC),” said Sarah McQuade, director of Hall County Planning & Development. “This is a wonderful opportunity for citizens to give feedback and learn how these updates will regulate all new construction in unincorporated Hall County.”
The community workshops are scheduled for Monday, May 10, from 6-8 p.m. at North Hall Community Center and Tuesday, May 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Mulberry Creek Community Center.
“A UDC combines zoning, subdivision, environmental, and other regulations into a single code that determines what kind of development happens in unincorporated Hall County, where it can be built, and how dense it is,” McQuade said. “A UDC also controls how development looks and works, including things like building materials, parking, and landscaping.”
The update process is being facilitated by Atlanta-based consultants TSW and is expected to run through late 2021. Learn more at www.hallcountyudc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.