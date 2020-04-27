Hall County government facilities that have been closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will begin partially reopening to the public beginning May 18.
"We have spent a tremendous amount of time discussing this matter with local health officials and other government entities," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said. "The reopening of these facilities will be carefully planned in an effort to follow the Centers for Disease Control and White House's guidelines and best practices and to remain in compliance with Gov. Kemp's executive order."
Connell said the reopening will most likely follow a phased-in approach, meaning that some buildings will reopen to the public sooner than others.
"We are currently researching various business methods, such as meetings with the public by appointment only, to keep both our employees and our citizens safe," he said.
The Hall County Government Center, Hall County's community centers, libraries, park pavilions, playgrounds and park restrooms will remain closed in the meantime.
The Hall County Animal Shelter extended its closure to the public as well. However, staff is continuing to care for the animals there on a daily basis and animals are available for adoption by appointment only.
Parks and library programming have been canceled until further notice, and the Hall County Courthouse will continue to operate under its own judicial order.
The Hall County Correctional Institute has also scaled back inmate work details countywide in "the best interest of the public and its prisoners."
The Hall County Landfill, Recycling Center and compactor sites remain open.
A limited number of employees will continue to report to these facilities each day in order to provide basic and essential functions of government to the public. However, those employees will be required to continue practicing social distancing to minimize any risk to their health. Increased sanitation efforts continue countywide as well to ensure employees reporting for these essential functions are working in the most sterile environment possible.
"We are continuing to direct the public to our website, hallcounty.org, to conduct county business online," said Connell.
Online motor vehicle services, including vehicle registration renewals, the payment of insurance fines, etc. are all available via the "Online Payments" button on Hall County's website. That's also where citizens can pay their property tax, renew their business license and more.
The county's website can also be used to file property tax exemptions or print an absentee ballot application.
The homepage of the website includes a "Departments" heading where citizens can find links to individual County departments' contact information in order to contact a department specifically and determine whether or not their Hall County business can be conducted without an in-person visit.
Finally, a number of steps Hall County has taken to date in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, along with a number of other helpful resources on this issue, can be found at ready.hallcounty.org.
