The mythical "Goat Rock" will now have an actual address in Hall County on the Highlands to Islands Trail near A Avenue and 1st Street in Chicopee Village.

“Goat Rock,” a local legend in Hall County politics, will have an actual address.

Goat Rock is said to be the place where the losers of elections would drown their sorrows. Its origins in Hall County date back to the early 1960s. Now, Hall County is unveiling a real Goat Rock just in time for the Nov. 8 Election Day.

