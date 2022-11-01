“Goat Rock,” a local legend in Hall County politics, will have an actual address.
Goat Rock is said to be the place where the losers of elections would drown their sorrows. Its origins in Hall County date back to the early 1960s. Now, Hall County is unveiling a real Goat Rock just in time for the Nov. 8 Election Day.
“I and two retired journalists conspired to approach the (Hall) county commission with an idea to change Goat Rock from legend to reality,” said Sammy Smith, a lifelong Hall County resident who is with the Gainesville Board of Education. “And the county was open to our concept. So, we did our due diligence research and presented a plan and a location.”
The new Goat Rock will be located on the Highlands to Islands Trail near A Avenue and 1st Street in Chicopee Village. Hall County will be hosting a small ceremony open to the public on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. to unveil the new Goat Rock.
Smith explained how he and Johnny Vardeman and Phil Hudgens, both formerly of The Gainesville Times, went about finding the new Goat Rock. Smith said the the location is interesting because, as a legend, it changed over the years. At one time it was said to be in the Sardis community. At others, it was said to be in the Chandler community.
“But our research confirmed that more than not, it was in the Chicopee community,” Smith said. “So that is why the location in front of Chicopee Village was selected.”
The ceremony for the new Goat Rock, hosted by the Hall County Commission, will include a brief history of Goat Rock, followed by a ceremonial unveiling.
“There is an actual large piece of granite planted in the ground, and it will have a plaque beside it designating it as Goat Rock,” Smith said.
The Nov. 8 unveiling date is no coincidence.
“We chose Election Day as a symbolic day to unveil,” Smith said. “More than half of the people on our ballots that day will qualify to visit Goat Rock.”
So will election night losers make their way over to Goat Rock?
“I suspect so … this is where they can cry in their beer,” Smith joked.
