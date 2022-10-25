Hall Co.

Hall County is unveiling a real Goat Rock just in time for this year’s Election Day.

Sammy Smith, with the Gainesville Board of Education, noticed several large rocks to choose from during the construction of the new Gainesville Middle School West and reached out to the Hall County Board of Commissioners about making one of them the honorary Goat Rock.

