Hall County is unveiling a real Goat Rock just in time for this year’s Election Day.
Sammy Smith, with the Gainesville Board of Education, noticed several large rocks to choose from during the construction of the new Gainesville Middle School West and reached out to the Hall County Board of Commissioners about making one of them the honorary Goat Rock.
“Goat Rock has been a long-standing legend of Hall County since the early 1900s, a place where the losers of elections would go to drown their sorrows. By securing a physical Goat Rock, Hall County residents and visitors alike can enjoy a piece of local lore,” said Smith.
The new Goat Rock will be located on the Highlands to Islands Trail near A Avenue and 1st Street in Chicopee Village. Hall County will be hosting a small ceremony open to the public on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. to unveil the new Goat Rock. Guests can park along A Avenue.
“It’s exciting when citizens participate in the creation of our local landscape, especially with a project like this, as so many Hall County residents can recall hearing the stories about Goat Rock in their youth,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins.
“Although the actual location of Goat Rock in Hall County was never known, we feel its placement on the Highlands to Islands trail is appropriate and will provide ample opportunity for visitors (and losing electors) to enjoy its presence,” said District 4 Commissioner Jeff Stowe.
