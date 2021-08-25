Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) school resource officer (SRO) Chris Bachelor, 42, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center after a battle with COVID-19, according to an HCSO Facebook post.
According to the post, Bachelor, who lived in Maysville, had been battling COVID for most of the month after first experiencing symptoms in early August. Deputies have lowered flags to half-staff at all HCSO facilities in honor of Bachelor, who served with the Sheriff’s Office for 14 years.
“Chris will surely be missed not only by the SRO unit but by numerous students, staff and faculty at (his schools),” North Hall High School SRO Sgt. Jeff Fleming said. “Chris was a quiet person, but watch out, all of a sudden he would make a comment out of nowhere and have you laughing.”
Bachelor started with the HCSO began in April of 2007 when he was hired as a jail officer. From there, he graduated from the police academy in October of 2009, becoming a deputy. His career path led him into the community when he became a member of the warrants unit in February of 2011.
Bachelor transitioned roles in January of 2015 when he became an SRO, serving in that capacity for the remainder of his career.
“Chris was loved and respected by all that knew him,” Hall County sheriff Gerald Couch said. “He touched many lives in a positive manner, and we will miss him greatly.”
Bachelor leaves behind a wife, 11-year-old daughter and numerous family members and friends.
Memorial arrangements will be updated here when they are finalized.
