Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, all students, staff and visitors at Sugar Hill Elementary School will be asked to wear masks/face coverings through Aug. 30, according to a press release. As of Aug. 16, the school reported having ten positive cases, three students and seven staff members.
Additionally, one class at Sardis Elementary school will be required to wear masks/face coverings through Aug. 30. As of this morning, the school reported having one staff member and six students who are positive.
The district will continue to monitor the COVID-19 numbers in all of its schools and be prepared to adjust its mitigation measures when appropriate and necessary, according to the press release.
