The Hall County School District (HCSD) announced that starting Monday (Aug. 23) that parents and guardians of quarantined-close contact students may choose for their child to stay home 10 consecutive days or wear face coverings for 10 consecutive days, agree to daily temperature checks at school and remain asymptomatic.
Meanwhile, school staff members who are quarantined-close contact may also stay home 10 consecutive days or wear face coverings for 10 consecutive days, agree to daily temperature checks at work and remain asymptomatic.
Schools with mandatory face coverings while inside and on school busses are:
•Chestnut Mountain Elementary (whole school at least through Sept. 3.)
•Davis Middle (whole school at least through Sept. 3.)
•East Hall High (whole school at least through Aug. 27)
•North Hall High (whole school at least through Sept. 3)
•Sardis Elementary (whole school at least through Sept. 3)
•Sugar Hill Elementary (whole school at least through Aug. 27).
According to the district, 86 out of 12,129 quarantines last year turned into positive COVID cases (0.7%). So far this year, 18 out of 1,548 quarantines have turned into positive COVID cases (1.16%).
The district is seeing pockets of rapid spread in some schools, but contact tracing shows very few of the cases are originating in the schools.
“However, this variant is behaving differently than we experienced last year,” the statement read. “Therefore, we will continue to add and delete schools to our temporary face covering required list as staff and student numbers dictate.”
According to the press release, 6.98% of our positive cases are among those who have been vaccinated, consistent with national data.
