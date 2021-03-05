Hall County schools will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to its employees on Thursday, March 11, at Lakewood Baptist Church, and Friday, March 12, at Free Chapel.
District team members have been notified as to which day they will be vaccinated.
These vaccination clinics are a coordinated effort between the Hall County School District and District 2 Department of Public Health.
"Again, this opportunity is for all team members interested in receiving the vaccine," district leaders said. "This includes teachers, paraprofessionals, clerical staff, administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, substitutes and custodians (non-contracted and contracted).
"The Hall County School District encourages all team members to consider the benefits of being vaccinated and to consult their healthcare provider with regard to which vaccine best meets their needs."
