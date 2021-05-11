The Hall County School District has changed its mask protocol.
Masks/face coverings for students K-5 will be optional when in the instructional classroom. Masks will still be required for these students during transitions and in common areas.
There will be no change to the indoor mask practice for students in grades 6-12.
"With final exams and graduations in the very near future, a more conservative approach is deemed necessary for students 6-12 with regard to indoor mask protocols," district leaders said in a news release. "We want to make every effort possible, within the guidelines set forth by the department of public health, to ensure our students are able to be physically present for exams and graduations."
For all 3,400 Hall County team members, masks/face coverings will be optional in outdoor settings, unless there is prolonged direct contact.
There will be no change to the indoor mask/face coverings practice for team members. Masks are mandatory indoors for all HCSD employees.
"This will be the final loosening of mitigation measures for the 2020-2021 school year," district leaders said. "Any decision to re-instate mitigation measures over the course of the next two weeks will be based on local and district COVID numbers, as well as guidance from local health officials."
