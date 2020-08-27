The Hall County School District and Northeast Georgia Health System will host a free COVID-19 testing event. Testing will be held at Cherokee Bluff High School and Cherokee Bluff Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 1-5 p.m., and will be available to only the following persons:
•Hall County employees who work at Spout Springs Elementary, Cherokee Bluff Middle and Cherokee Bluff High schools.
•Children of those employees.
•Students at Cherokee Bluff Middle and High Schools whose parents wish to have them tested and have filled out the appropriate paperwork. These documents will be provided by the school.
Testing is strictly voluntary, and individuals under the age of 18 must have written parental consent prior to testing. Individuals should present their insurance card upon arrival.
The testing location will be in the parking lot to the left of the building.
