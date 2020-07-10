The Hall County School District has updated its proposed school calendar, with a planned start date of Aug. 12.
The district also sent out a survey to families, allowing them to choose between in-person instruction on-site at school or a virtual option.
Superintendent Will Schofield also addressed the district's back-to-school plan in a video on the district's website.
Schofield noted that there will be no in-person orientation events this year, but virtual orientation is planned. (Exceptions include incoming kindergarten students, sixth graders, ninth graders and students who are new to the system. Those students will be allowed on-site for orientation.)
The district also plans to limit the number of visitors to the district's schools.
Team members will be required to wear masks when interacting with students and staff. But the district hasn't yet decided if it will require students to wear a mask.
Training session are planned for students and staff on hand-washing, social distancing and the proper way to wear a face covering. Cleaning and sanitizing is also planned.
Schools will be equipped with isolation rooms for students or staff who have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms.
The district also released a calendar for the first 15 days of school, but the details could change.
It is important to note that all dates on the calendar for the first 15 days of school are subject to change due to the changing nature of the COVID19 situation.
“In times of unprecedented change, if we are thoughtful and deliberate, we have an opportunity to emerge stronger and better as a school system,” Schofield said in a news release. “I believe we can do just that and find ways to better serve our students and community.”
The current plans include:
•Aug. 3-11: Pre-planning
•Aug. 10: New student orientation from 3-7:30 p.m. In-person orientation will be held for kindergarten, sixth grade, ninth grade and new students. Online orientation will be held for everyone else with last names A-M.
•Aug. 11: New student orientation from 3-7:30 p.m. In-person orientation will be held for kindergarten, sixth grade, ninth grade and new students. Online orientation will be held for everyone else with last names N-Z.
•Aug. 12: First day of school. Orientation for student body with last names A-M.
•Aug. 13: Second day of school. Orientation for student body with last names N-Z.
•Aug. 14: No school (planning day).
•Aug. 17-20: Full school.
•Aug. 21: Full school. Final day for families to declare virtual or in-person.
