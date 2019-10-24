Hall County is seeking citizens' input to help mold its communications initiatives, plans and goals in the future.
An online survey is available for citizens to provide the county with feedback.
"We want to know what forms of media our residents and stakeholders are using, and how we can meet them where they are. We understand that each person has their own preferences, and we want to be sure we are communicating in a way that not only reaches them, but contains the type of information they want to read, watch or hear," said Brian Stewart, Hall County digital media specialist.
Focusing on internal and external communications is among 20 action items outlined in the strategic plan, which was adopted by the Hall County Board of Commissioners in 2018. The plan calls for a review of the county's comprehensive communication life cycle, among other things, in order to create a plan to enhance Hall County's overall communications program.
One of the steps identified to help accomplish this action item is, "research and discuss with internal and external stakeholders the current communications process and potential future needs." This survey is one of the ways Hall County staff is fulfilling that charge.
To find the survey, log on to www.HallCounty.org and click the link under the "Alerts" menu.
