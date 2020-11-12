Hall County is in the process of updating its zoning and other development regulations and combining them into a Unified Development Code (UDC). The UDC will regulate new construction in the unincorporated sections of Hall County.
The update process is being facilitated by Atlanta-based consultants TSW and is expected to run through late 2021.
Community meetings (both online and in-person) will be held to gather input from local residents, developers and anyone with an interest in development in Hall County. The first of these meetings has been scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Hall County Government Center. The meeting will also be streamed online, with opportunities for online input for those who prefer not to attend in person.
No changes to regulations will be drafted until stakeholder input is gathered and TSW has completed an analysis of all existing ordinances. Draft regulations will then be made available for public comment at future meetings. Meeting dates will be posted at www.hallcountyudc.com and on the Hall County website.
“The new regulations will shape the next generation of growth and development in Hall County, including elements like density, building materials, parking, and signs,” Hall County Planning & Development Director Sarah McQuade said. “Updates to County environmental regulations will also be considered.”
Visit www.hallcountyudc.com to learn more and submit any questions about this important effort.
