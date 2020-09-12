Hall County has announced details for early voting in the Nov. 3 General Election.
The Hall County Board of Elections and Registration has set the dates, times and locations for early voting.
Voters will be able to cast their ballots Mondays through Fridays between Oct. 12 and Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting locations include:
- Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center Activity Hall, 1855 Calvary Church Rd., Gainesville.
- City of Gainesville Downtown Building (old Turner Wood and Smith building), 100 Brenau Ave. Gainesville.
- East Hall Community Center, 3911 P. Davidson Rd., Gainesville, GA 30507
- Mulberry Creek Community Center, 4491 J.M. Turk Rd., Flowery Branch.
- Murrayville Library, 4796 Thompson Bridge Rd., Gainesville.
- North Hall Community Center, 4175 Nopone Rd., Gainesville.
- Spout Springs Library, 6488 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch.
- An eighth early voting location will be added to the list above but has yet to be identified.
"We are currently in the process of finding an additional early voting location west of I-985 and south of Browns Bridge Road," Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz said. "Our goal is to provide a number of early voting locations spaced evenly across the County in order to ensure social distancing and other health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, the White House and State of Georgia can be followed in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic."
There will be no voting at the Hall County Government Center. Voters will need to use their assigned precincts if they wish to vote on Election Day, Nov. 3.
"We also want to remind voters that the Secretary of State's Office mailed absentee ballots to 'rollover' voters who, on a previous absentee ballot request, selected that they are 65 years of age or older or disabled and would like to receive their ballots for the rest of this election cycle," Wurtz said. "All others who wish to vote by mail must complete a new application which can be found on our website, or by emailing us at ab@hallcounty.org."
The absentee ballot drop box outside of the Hall County Government Center remains available for voters who wish to drop their absentee ballot off rather than mail it in. In addition, voters may drop off their absentee ballots in a designated location within each early voting site throughout the early voting period.
Wurtz said the need for poll workers remains, especially for poll workers who are fluent in Spanish.
"Poll workers are paid between $9 and $11 per hour depending on job assignments," she said. "In order to be a poll worker, you must be 16 years of age or older, a Hall County resident and a U.S. citizen."
Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker is asked to contact Paige Thompson with the Hall County Elections Department at 678-696-2505 or pathompson@hallcounty.org.
"The democratic process is incredibly important-even in the midst of this national health pandemic, and we need people who are willing to help us facilitate that process in a safe and careful way," Wurtz said. "We are working hard to make sure our poll workers and our voters are safe as they head to the polls this fall."
