The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Gainesville man on Thursday evening, Nov. 3, near Chestnut Mountain, according to a press release from the HCSO.
Hall County Fire Rescue transported the victim, Siegfried Otto Stritzl, 78, to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he died. Deputies have notified the next of kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.