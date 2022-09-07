Hall County Solicitor-General’s Office announces new Chief Assistant, Deputy Chief Assistant. Hall County Solicitor-General Stephanie Woodard has announced new executive leadership in the solicitor-general office with a new chief assistant and deputy chief assistant solicitor
Stephanie Thompson was sworn in Sept. 7 as the new chief assistant for the Hall County Solicitor’s Office.
Thompson was a Presidential Scholar and honor graduate of Georgia State University’s College political science program. She then graduated in the top 5% of her John Marshall Law School class. She came to the Hall County Solicitor’s Office after an internship in the Gwinnett judicial circuit and has served as a senior trial assistant solicitor-general for almost seven years. Thompson has served on multiple accountability courts, is passionate about mental health advocacy, and is an integral part of the continued programming developments in the Office.
Brooke Jackson will be promoted to Deputy Chief Assistant Solicitor. Jackson is a 2014 cum laude graduate of the University of Florida. She graduated from the University of Georgia law school in 2017. She has served since that time as an assistant district attorney in Athens- Clarke County and a senior assistant solicitor general in the Hall County Solicitor General’s Office. She serves on the Northeastern Judicial Circuit HELP Court program and volunteers with community charitable agencies to give back to those who serve victims.
“I am excited about the measure of talent and abilities that these two professionals bring to Hall County State Court and look forward to the continued growth of our agency as we seek to serve justice and healing for those whose lives have been affected by crime,” Woodard said.
Any questions can be directed to Woodard at 770-531-7012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.