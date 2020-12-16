Hall County Parks and Leisure is suspending youth basketball due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Hall County.
“The decision is made with great regret, however, the safety and health of our players, coaches, and our community remains our top priority,” said Hall County Parks and Leisure Director Mike Little.
Youth basketball practices began Nov. 30 with health and safety guidelines in place due to the ongoing pandemic. Coaches, volunteers and fans were required to wear masks, social distancing guidelines were followed and concessions were not available, and a number of other measures were followed in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We will reevaluate the situation after the first of the year and will continue to follow state and local guidelines,” Little said. “We will also continue to monitor the recommendations of the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association and the National Recreation and Parks Association.”
Youth basketball games were set to begin Jan. 4.
