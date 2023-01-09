The Hall County Tax Assessors Office has returned to their designated office space on the first floor of the Hall County Government Center as the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) renovation project nears completion.
“County maintenance staff, MIS and contractors ensured minimal disruptions to service throughout this project, however, we are excited to return to our original space, where the public is familiar with finding us and we function most effectively,” said Hall County Chief Appraiser Steve Watson.
