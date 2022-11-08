The Hall County Board of Tax Assessors was recently awarded the inaugural 2022 Office of Excellence Award by the Georgia Association of Assessing Officials (GAAO), according to a press release. Chief Appraiser Steve Watson and Deputy Chief Appraiser John Smith accepted the award at GAAO’s October Business Meeting.
Watson presented the award to the Hall County Board of Assessors on Oct. 26 during their regularly scheduled meeting.
