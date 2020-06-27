District 2 Public Health recently announced updates to its COVID testing site schedules.
Due to the warmer summer temperatures, all sites will now close by 1 p.m.
The Hall County testing site, located at Allen Creek Soccer Complex, is open Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon; and Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon.
An appointment is recommended at each of the Specimen Point of Collection sites. Call your local health department to schedule an appointment for testing.
A call center is also available at 770-531-5600. Hours are: Mondays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sundays, 9 a.m. to noon.
