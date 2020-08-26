Hall County leaders are set to consider a request this week for an apartment project in the Braselton area.
The Hall County Planning Commission voted Aug. 3 to recommend approval of a rezoning on 30.66 acres off Thompson Mill Rd. near Spout Springs Rd. from agricultural residential to planned residential development. The Hall County Board of Commissioners will hold a second hearing on the request on Aug. 27.
Developers plan to construct a 350-unit gated apartment complex with the residences split between 13 buildings.
The project, called Braselton Commons, would include a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments. Brian Rochester, who spoke for the application at the Hall County Planning Commission meeting earlier this month, said 45-percent will be one-bedroom units and another 45-percent would be two-bedroom units (with the remaining 10-percent having three bedrooms).
He described the project as a “resort” development that will pull millennials and active adults.
The request has raised significant opposition from Braselton-area residents. Over 1,000 people signed an online petition against the request and a handful of residents spoke against the project at the planning meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.