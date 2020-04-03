The Hall County School District will remain closed for in-person-instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. HCSD announced the closure following an order by Governor Brian Kemp.
The district will continue its school-from-home efforts. As of now, all services currently provided by the district to our students, including meal delivery, remain in place.
The HCSD superintendent and board of education plans to assess the situation and seek guidance from the Governor’s Office and the Georgia Department of Education to determine next steps for the remainder of the school year.
Spring break is scheduled for April 6-10. There will be no school-from-home during the break and there will be no meal deliveries.
"Finally, we ask parents and guardians to encourage students to keep applying themselves and engaging with School-From-Home lessons and activities," HCSD school leaders said. "These are without question challenging times, but learning must continue for our students."
