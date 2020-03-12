Amid increasing statewide concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus, the Hall County School District has announced it will conduct school from home for one week beginning Monday, March 16.
(School will be in session tomorrow, Friday, March 13, to allow parents time to make arrangements for childcare and to give teachers time to prepare students for the week ahead.)
Students who do not have personal devices at home may check one out on March 13.
"We understand that some parents will elect to keep their children at home tomorrow; those individuals may make arrangements with their school to pick up a personal device if necessary," school leaders state.
The district plans to monitor closely and assess the situation to determine if school from home should be extended beyond one week, and stakeholders will be notified by the end of the business day on Thursday, March 19.
The HCSD also made several other announcements in a recent news release, including:
Field Trips
All field trips are postponed indefinitely effective immediately.
Extracurricular Activities
Athletic events, fine arts events and events scheduled for school organizations and clubs are postponed indefinitely as of Friday, March 13, at 11:59 p.m. Teams and clubs will not practice or meet for the duration of school from home.
Cleaning Procedures
Upon return to a regular school schedule, the following practices — already in place — will continue:
Custodial team members will continue cleaning classrooms daily with an approved product that kills the coronavirus. Surfaces such as desks, door handles, light switches, etc., are cleaned at the end of every school day with this product. Floors are mopped routinely.
District-wide, teachers are expected to clean classrooms as often as possible during the day, wiping down frequently used surfaces as well as Chromebooks, laptop computers, and computer lab equipment.
Bus drivers are disinfecting regular route buses twice a day.
The district has conducted trials with disinfectant foggers which will enable custodians to add another layer of sanitation to current daily cleaning protocols. This practice will begin prior to students returning to school.
Gatherings of Large Groups
Large group gatherings of students and staff will not take place for the duration of school from home. Procedures are currently being developed by state and local governments regarding gatherings of large groups.
"We are reviewing those protocols and seeking advice from those agencies; we will act accordingly once a regular school schedule resumes," school leaders state.
Food Services
A plan has been developed to minimize large group interactions in the HCSD cafeterias should this step become necessary once a regular school schedule resumes.
High School Students Currently Placed in Health Care Environments for Work-Base-Learning
Effective immediately, students placed in urgent care facilities, emergency rooms, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and all other healthcare environments will be removed indefinitely from those placements.
Travel
Any student or team member planning to travel outside of the country should be aware that government and health agency protocols regarding such travel is changing almost hourly. Direct supervisors or principals should be notified prior to international travel — including cruises.
"Please be aware that protocols such as pay, leave, and return to work for employees who may be placed under quarantine are subject to change as the situation is developing rapidly," school leaders state.
"These are certainly challenging times, and we understand and share the public’s concern. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and rely on the guidance and advice of our healthcare partners and the Georgia Department of Education."
