Hall County Administrator Jock Connell is pleased to announce that Wesley Geddings has been hired as the county’s new Director of Financial Services, according to a press release.
Geddings comes to Hall County Government from Oconee County Government, where he served as Senior Finance Officer and Assistant Finance Director before being named Finance Director in 2012.
“Wesley’s experience and leadership will only enhance the capabilities of the strong finance team currently in place, and he will be a tremendous asset to the entire organization,” said Connell.
Among his duties at Oconee County, Geddings prepared the annual budget, oversaw financial services staff and managed the County’s procurement process.
“I look forward to working with Hall County’s Financial Services staff to provide the highest possible level of responsible stewardship to the citizens of Hall County,” he said.
Geddings received a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University and a Bachelor of Business Management & Insurance and Risk Management from the University of South Carolina. He also served in the United States Navy, where he received two Navy Commendation Medals for his achievements and performance.
Geddings will begin his duties with Hall County on March 1.
