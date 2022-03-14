Hall County Administrator Jock Connell has announced that Randi Doveton has been hired as the county’s new Director of Planning and Development, according to a press release.
Doveton currently serves as the Zoning Director for Macon-Bibb County’s Planning and Zoning Commission, where she previously served as a Senior Development Review Officer. Prior to her tenure at Macon-Bibb County, Doveton served as Zoning Administrator for the Taylor County Board of Commissioners.
“Randi has outstanding credentials that meet the qualifications and skillset we are looking for in our organization,” Connell said. “Her skills and experience in code research, ordinance adoption and plan review will most certainly benefit Hall County as it continues to grow and develop in a thoughtful and strategic way.”
While at Macon-Bibb County, Doveton coordinated interdepartmental plan review and reviewed proposals for code compliance, among other duties.
“I am excited to serve the citizens of Hall County and to help guide and foster intentional growth and development in the community,” she said.
Doveton received a Bachelor of Business and Public Administration from the University Phoenix and has completed Urban and Regional Planning/Geographic Information Systems (GIS) coursework at the University of Florida.
Doveton will begin her duties with Hall County on May 2.
