Ryan Michael Roper, a work release inmate who walked away from a job site in Jefferson on March 8, is back in custody at the Hall County Jail. Roper was arrested without incident around 5:30 a.m. on March 10, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Roper faces a charge of felony escape.
Roper, 28, of Gainesville was at work with his employer in Jefferson when he apparently removed his ankle monitor. The ankle monitor was discovered at a location off Old Pendergrass Road.
Roper was in jail on charges of methamphetamine possession and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA), as well as probation violation.
