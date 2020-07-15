Early voting is coming up for the Aug. 11 runoff elections.
The Hall County Board of Elections and Registration has set the dates, times and locations for early voting.
Voters will be able to cast their ballots at: East Hall Community Center, North Hall Community Center, Spout Springs Library and the Brenau Downtown Center.
Voting will be held Mondays through Fridays, from July 20 through Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be no voting at the Hall County Government Center or Gainesville Exploration Academy.
There will be no Saturday voting or extended hours.
Voters will need to use their assigned precincts if they wish to vote on Election Day, Aug. 11.
"The Secretary of State has only mailed ballots to 'rollover' voters who selected that they are 65 or older or disabled and would like to receive their ballots automatically," Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz said. "All others who wish to vote by mail must complete a new application which can be found on our website, or by emailing us at ab@hallcounty.org."
The ballot drop box outside the Hall County Government Center will remain in that location for voters who wish to drop their absentee ballot off rather than mail it in.
"As always, we are in need of poll workers to help with the upcoming General Election in November," said Wurtz.
Poll workers are paid between $9 and $11 per hour depending on job assignments. In order to be a poll worker, you must be 16 years of age or older, a Hall County resident and a U.S. citizen.
Wurtz said there is a critical need for poll workers in general, but, as always, anyone who is fluent in Spanish is specifically encouraged to apply.
Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker is asked to contact Paige Thompson with the Hall County Elections Department at 678-696-2505 or pathompson@hallcounty.org.
In addition, a Poll Official Application can also be downloaded from the county's website.
Poll workers will continue to practice health safety measures as outlined by the CDC, the State of Georgia and the White House.
"We are working hard to make sure our poll workers and our voters are safe as they head to the polls," Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz said. "The democratic process is incredibly important-even in the midst of this national health pandemic, and we need people who are willing to help us facilitate that process in a safe and careful way."
