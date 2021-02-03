To maximize efficiency for vaccine delivery, District 2 Public Health Departments have coordinated with the community partners to locate vaccine clinics to larger spaces.
The new clinic site for Hall County is Chicopee Woods Ag. Center, 1855 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville, beginning February 8.
“This move will allow our staff to provide both first and second doses at one location,” said Zachary Taylor, M.D., District Health Director. “Having a larger space than the health departments, will also give us flexibility to vaccinate more people each day, especially when vaccine becomes more readily available.”
Appointments will still be required to get vaccinated at the new clinic sites.
Essential services — such as immunizations for school, women’s health services and communicable disease services — will be available at the health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.