Hall and Jackson counties remain two of the hardest hit counties in the state in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.
All four of Braselton’s counties are higher than the state average when looking at new cases over the past two weeks per 100,000 residents. But Hall and Jackson counties currently have a much higher rate than Barrow and Gwinnett.
Details as of Dec. 11 include:
•State: 466,904 cases; 9,175 confirmed deaths; 856 probable deaths; 51,101 new cases in the past two weeks (that’s 472 new cases per 100,000 residents)
•Barrow: 3,704 cases; 60 confirmed deaths; 543 new cases in the past two weeks (629 per 100,000)
•Gwinnett: 41,335 cases; 523 confirmed deaths; 37 probable deaths; 5,245 new cases in the past two weeks (540 per 100,000)
•Hall: 14,075 cases; 200 confirmed deaths; nine probable deaths; 1,801 new cases over the past two weeks (873 per 100,000)
•Jackson: 3,751 cases; 54 confirmed deaths; seven probable deaths; 641 new cases in the past two weeks (858 per 100,000)
NGHS NUMBERS UP
Northeast Georgia Health System saw a big uptick in COVID patients on Dec. 11, seeing 40 additional patients than the day before.
As of Dec. 11, the hospital system was treating 261 COVID positive patients with 62 of those at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. That’s up from the day prior when the hospital system was treating 221 COVID patients with 53 at NGMC Braselton.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,353 patients discharged.
There have been 465 deaths.
