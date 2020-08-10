The Hall County Library System offers a number of back-to-school resources for parents.
"As a parent of a high school student, I'm experiencing the same level of uncertainty as every other parent of a school-aged child," Hall County Library Director Lisa MacKinney said. "Luckily, the library's online offerings can help supplement your child's education — however that may look this fall."
Among the available resources is Tutor.com, a digital website and app available on the Hall County Library System's website. The program provides online, on-demand academic tutoring, homework help and test preparation to students from kindergarten through 12th grade, according to a county news release. It also offers on-demand academic tutoring and homework help to early college students and adult learners.
"Now more than ever, we're living in a digital age," MacKinney said. "The library has been digital for a number of years, and we hope this unusual set of circumstances provides an opportunity for people to rediscover their local library in a new, updated way."
In addition to Tutor.com, the Hall County Library System's website also includes:
- GALILEO — Georgia's virtual library, which has full text magazines, books, language learning and more
- E-read Kids — offers a variety of popular e-books for youth of all ages
- hoopla — a digital website/app allowing free downloads of e-books, audiobooks, comics, music and movies
- ReferenceUSA — an online reference and research tool providing cardholders access to in-depth information on U.S. businesses and residents
MacKinney said these digital offerings are free to Hall County Library cardholders. Digital cards are currently being issued online, and library card applications can be filled out online here.
"The library has so many offerings beyond books," MacKinney said. "This is a great time to visit the library's website and figure out what's available to you as a parent."
More information about all of these online offerings can be found at www.hallcountylibrary.org.
Hall County library branches are currently closed to the public. Curbside service and public computer use is available by appointment only.
For more information, call 770-532-3311 or email libraryhelp@hallcountylibrary.org.
