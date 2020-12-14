Hall County middle and high school students will transition to blended learning on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Blended learning will be held through Friday, Dec. 18.
All middle and high school teachers and staff will report to schools from December 16-18.
Elementary school students will continue to follow the in-person instructional model.
All Hall County School District extracurricular activities will switch to a “maximum two tickets per participant rule” until further notice. No general admission tickets will be sold to the public. This will also apply to the Lanierland basketball tournament. For extracurricular activities proving to have COVID-19 spread among participants and coaches, additional changes may be required.
The Hall County School District will utilize an A/B hybrid schedule January 5-8, to re-teach 200 Percent Accountability and to ensure the district are in a position to deliver in-person instruction after the holiday break, the district said in a news release. Students whose last names begin with L-Z will report to their school on January 5 and 7. Those with last names beginning with A-K will report on January 6 and 8.
“The school district continues to stress the importance of observing mitigation practices during this critical time — both on and off campus for students, families and team members,” HCSD leaders said. “We encourage everyone to socially distance, wear masks and take other precautions as we enter the holiday break.”
