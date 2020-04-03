Hall County Parks and Leisure is cancelling the spring season of baseball, softball and lacrosse in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place executive order.
"The decision is made with great regret, however, the safety and health of our players, coaches, and our community is our top priority," said Hall County Parks and Leisure Director Mike Little.
Refunds will be processed and issued the week of April 6. Refunds will be refunded to credit and debit cards, and those who paid by check will receive a refund check in the mail.
"We're looking ahead to the day we can schedule our next season of sports," said Little.
For questions, contact Wayne Briscoe at tbriscoe@hallcounty.org or Nic Murphy at nmurphy@hallcounty.org.
