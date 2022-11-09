The Hall County Planning Commission recommended approval of a rare “down zoning” request to change a commercial tract in South Hall to agricultural.
The planning board granted its recommendation with a 5-0 vote Monday (Nov. 7). The item will go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 8.
The property owner, Allen Hughes, seeks to rezone 13.38 acres on Old Winder Hwy., near its intersection with Ridgemoor Dr., from a planned commercial development (PCD) to Agricultural-Residential IV for agricultural uses.
“You don’t see this one often,” Hall County Planning Director Randi Doveton told the planning commission before presenting planning staff’s recommendation of approval.
The land was originally part of a 35-acre parcel originally zoned to PCD in 2008 for a commercial office and warehouse development. A near 22-acre portion of the property was down zoned to AR-IV back in 2017 by the same property owner.
In other news involving South Hall property, the planning board recommended approval of an office warehouse on 0.98 acres at 4319 Winder Hwy.
It also recommended approval of a setback variance from 15 to three feet at 3600 Maple Valley Dr. at its intersection with Friendship Rd. for a subdivision monument sign.
