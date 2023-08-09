Hall Co.

A South Hall man wanting to build a wedding venue on his North Bogan Rd. property failed to gain a recommendation of approval from the county planning board.

The Hall County Planning Commission voted 5-0 Monday (Aug. 7) to deny an agri-entertainment venue request for an approximate seven-acre tract at 3555 North Bogan Rd. from applicant John A. Moore Sr.

