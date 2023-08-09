A South Hall man wanting to build a wedding venue on his North Bogan Rd. property failed to gain a recommendation of approval from the county planning board.
The Hall County Planning Commission voted 5-0 Monday (Aug. 7) to deny an agri-entertainment venue request for an approximate seven-acre tract at 3555 North Bogan Rd. from applicant John A. Moore Sr.
The board also unanimously denied two variance requests related to the project for significant setback adjustments.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners (BOC) will have the final say on Moore’s proposal during an Aug. 24 (6 p.m.) public hearing for the request.
According to application documents, the venue would include a 50 x 100-foot barn with an attached 70 x 100-foot pavilion and be intended primarily for weddings Fridays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 or 11 p.m. Community organizations would use the venue on weekdays or weekends between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Moore said weekday events would be “a rarity.”
One of the planning commission’s biggest issues with Moore’s proposal involved his setback requests. One request would reduce the structure setback from 300 feet from the property line to 15 feet, while the other would reduce the parking setback from 200 feet from the property line to 15 feet. Chairman Chris Braswell noted the variances would mean 95% and 92.5% reductions to the county’s setback standards.
“The variances that you are requesting are extraordinary, that we’ve never given before,” Braswell said.
During his comments to the board, Moore pitched his project as “a blessing to our community and neighbors,” and multiple neighbors rallied around Moore’s proposal at the meeting. Seven residents spoke in favor of the project, several of whom said it would be an asset to the area.
“I’d rather see that than some of these white-washed houses that are going up that they like to call modern farmhouses,” Lilian Pedraza said.
But three people spoke in opposition, raising traffic and noise concerns. Tony Reilly, citing the planning application narrative, said the venue would allow up to 144 vehicles.
“If there are 144 cars that come to an event and up to 300 people, as it says in the narrative, then we’re talking about a lot of congestion and traffic,” Reilly said.
County planning staff has recommended denial of the request and the variances. According to planning documents, the staff said the project is inconsistent with the residential future land use plan designation in the comprehensive plan.
BOARD
RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CORN MAZE, PUMPKIN PATCH
In a separate agri-entertainment request, the planning commission voted 5-0 to recommend approval, with seven conditions, of a proposed corn maze and pumpkin patch in South Hall on approximately 17 acres on Lanier Islands Pkwy.
The proposed site is 5351 Lanier Islands Pkwy., 0.2 miles from the intersection of Gainesville Hwy. The applicants, Keith Bell and Chad Bell, ask to develop an agri-entertainment business featuring a three-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon rides, children’s activities and a walk-through Christmas light tour. Other features would include a jumping pillow, a playground, a corn pit, a picnic area and wagon-ride farm tours of the property. Chad Bell said the attraction would be closed eight months out of the year.
A member of the Bell family, Chanda Bell, spoke in support of the proposal, saying the project would preserve the property. One resident, Christi Burroughs, spoke against the plans, saying it would create traffic and safety problems.
The item initially came before the planning commission on May 15, but the board considered the plan too vague to make a recommendation.
Hall County’s planning staff has recommended denial of the proposal, contending that the business is inconsistent with the future land use classification of the Lake Area Residential character area in the county’s comprehensive plan.
The planning commission’s recommendation of approval will go to the Hall County BOC, which will hold a Sept. 14 (6 p.m.) public hearing for the request with a potential final vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.