A proposed 349-unit development in South Hall has cleared the first hurdle.
The Hall County Planning Commission on Monday (Oct. 17) voted unanimously to recommend approval of a rezoning to allow for the subdivision, which is planned for 118.5 acres of Friendship Rd. Commission member Trey Bell recused himself from the discussion and the vote.
The project developer, Scott Puckett, Inc., seeks a rezoning from Agricultural-Residential III to a Planned Residential Development. That request will now go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which has the final say, at its Nov. 17 meeting.
The planning board had tabled the request twice previously before hearing from the applicant on Monday. Plans call for a mix of 209 single-family residences and 140 townhomes. The single-family homes will range from 2,000 to 2,500 square feet of space, while townhomes would range between 1,600 and 1,800 square feet. Included in the plan is 28.6 acres of open space for single-family residences and 14.1 acres of open space for the townhomes. Proposed amenities include a pool, dog park and pavilion.
The density of the project is 3.01 units per acre. Hall County planning staff has recommended denial of the rezoning, citing the density
Developers anticipate a 12 to 36-month development period, depending on permitting and approval.
No one from the public spoke against the project, though resident Chris Puckett, who owns neighboring land, asked for a fence to be installed along the property. Planning commission chairman Chris Braswell noted that a 50-foot undisturbed buffer surrounds the project.
In other business related to South Hall, the planning commission, after a lengthy discussion, recommended approval of a rezoning from Agricultural-Residential IV to Planned Residential District for a 135-unit townhome development at the intersection of Old Winder Hwy. and Union Church Rd. The proposed project site is 19.2 acres. The proposed subdivision would be situated across from “Reveille,” a 491-acre planned commercial development. The recommendation of approval came with numerous conditions.
Multiple commission members noted that the project lacks a commitment for sewer service.
There was no public opposition to the project. Terry Mercer, who represents the three families who own the property of the proposed site, spoke in support of the development.
Hall County’s planning staff has recommended approval of the rezoning with conditions.
