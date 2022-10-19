349-unit subdivision

Shown are plans for a proposed 349-unit subdivision in South Hall off Friendship Rd. 

A proposed 349-unit development in South Hall has cleared the first hurdle.

The Hall County Planning Commission on Monday (Oct. 17) voted unanimously to recommend approval of a rezoning to allow for the subdivision, which is planned for 118.5 acres of Friendship Rd. Commission member Trey Bell recused himself from the discussion and the vote.

