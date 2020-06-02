The Hall County Board of Commissioners plans to roll back the General Fund millage rate as a part of the fiscal year 2021 budget process.
"As the board continues to analyze the effects of COVID-19 on our community, the commission also believes it is prudent to scale back its FY 2021 spending plan in anticipation of a potential reduction in revenues," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said. "The members of the board have worked diligently to achieve a lower millage rate even in the midst of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic."
Additional details regarding the proposed FY 2021 budget will be presented to the Board of Commissioners at their regularly scheduled voting meeting on June 11.
"Hall County continues to improve its financial outlook through conservative fiscal management by staff and elected officials, and this year's budget will continue to reflect that while also ensuring citizens continue to receive effective and efficient services," said Connell.
Hall County Government's new fiscal year begins July 1.
