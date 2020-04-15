Hall County recorded its first death attributed to the COVID-19 virus in Wednesday's state report posted at noon. By 7 p.m., the number of reported deaths had jumped to five.
Hall has 402 confirmed cases, among the largest number of any county in the state. But until this week, it had no recorded deaths due to the virus.
Statewide, there have been 576 deaths, 15,260 confirmed cases and 3,006 people hospitalized.
Nearby Gwinnett County has had 885 cases with 32 deaths while Barrow County has had 68 cases with three deaths.
Jackson County reported 35 cases with one death in the 7 p.m. update.
Cases and deaths are based on the patient's county of residence.
