The Hall County Board of Commissioners has rescinded its stay-at-home order issued earlier this week in light of Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place mandate that his office unveiled late Thursday.
The board rescinded their action at a special called meeting Friday afternoon. The county's stay-at-home order, which was adopted Wednesday as another measure to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the Hall County community, is superseded by the governor's order and was therefore rescinded.
"We will continue to do everything we can on the local level to protect the health and wellness of our community, which, as always, remains the number one priority for this board," said Hall County Commission Chairman Richard Higgins.
In addition, the resolution that was adopted by the Hall County Board of Commissioners on March 24, banning in-person dining at bars and restaurants in unincorporated Hall County has expired by its terms, and the governor's executive order now addresses that item.
More information about Gov. Kemp's shelter-in-place order can be found here.
