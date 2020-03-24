The Hall County School District will continue with its digital School-From-Home-Days through April 6. Campuses will remain closed to the public, but learning will continue, district leaders state.
"The Hall County School District is making every effort to meet the needs of its students and its community during the unparalleled challenge of the coronavirus pandemic," said Stan Lewis, director of communications.
Hall County students continue to gain access to learning through the district's digital School-From-Home efforts. District analytics indicate that students are utilizing the online learning management system on a consistent basis. Last week, 282,707 student-log-ins took place over a five-day period. This number does not account for those students who accessed the system through a mobile device app.
"Additionally, when not preparing lessons or engaging with students online, our teachers are making an effort to focus on their professional growth." Lewis said. "As of Friday, March 20, approximately 1.000 individuals participated in online professional learning sessions with Hall County School District content and learning specialists. Numerous other opportunities, not recorded, are taking place at the school level. We are also expanding online professional learning this week in order to include more of our classified team members."
Last week, the HCSD school nutrition, transportation and other classified team members prepared and delivered 76,905 meals to Hall County students.
"Our healthcare science programs are in the process of collecting personal protective equipment (PPEs), such as gloves, gowns, masks, etc.," Lewis said.
These items are in high demand and will be donated to local healthcare professionals as they address the medical needs of the community, Lewis added.
“There is no doubt we are in unchartered territory,” said Superintendent Will Schofield. “However, the district’s resolve to meet the needs of our students during this challenge is undeniable. We are witnessing first-hand the heart of our team and its desire to become the most caring place on earth.”
