Hall County school leaders have pushed back the first day of school.
The district recently announced the first day of school for students will be Aug. 24.
The deadline for families to select either in-person instruction or virtual instruction is Aug. 28.
Orientation plans and more information can be found at hallco.org/web/reconnect-hall-calendars.
