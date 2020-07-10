Hall County school leaders will hold multiple hearings on the district's proposed millage rate later this month.
The Hall County Board of Education plans to maintain the current millage rate, which is 17.55 mills. That's higher than the rollback millage rate of 16.669, so the district must hold three public hearings before finalizing the budget and millage rate.
Those hearings will be held at the district office, 711 Green Street, Gainesville, on the following dates:
- July 20 at 6 p.m.
- July 27 at 11:30 a.m.
- July 27 at 6 p.m.
"Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county," the HCSD said in a news release. "When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
"When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred. The rollback rate for 2020 is 16.669 mills. The Board of Education is proposing a rate of 17.55 mills, which is an increase of 0.881 mills. The current mill rate is 17.55 mills. Whether or not the taxes of an individual property increases or decreases depends on the amount of reassessment, if any, that property receives."
