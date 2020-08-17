The Hall County Board of Education held a called meeting last week to issue $157 million in bonds to build new school facilities in the county, including a new middle school in the Braselton area.
The list of capital improvement projects for new schools and renovations were approved by Hall County voters during the June 9 balloting.
"The proceeds generated from the sale of the bonds will be used to fund the district’s 10-Year Facility Plan, which includes the construction of new schools, classroom spaces, learning commons, performing arts centers, an agribusiness center, and other school and facilities improvement projects that have been approved by the community," the system said in a news release.
Among the projects on the list is Cherokee Bluff Middle School on existing school property along Spout Springs Rd. with a price tag of $44 million.
