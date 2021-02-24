High schools in the Hall County School District have begun planning for upcoming proms and graduations. District leadership discussed both topics with high school principals recently and the details of those initial discussions were shared with the board at its scheduled meeting this evening.
Proms
Proms for 2021 will look different from those in the past. Some limitations will be in place, but the tradition will return.
High school principals will begin holding discussions with student groups and staff committees in order to brainstorm ideas and gather feedback on possible scenarios. Outdoor venues are preferred.
Graduations
All seven high schools will hold graduation ceremonies on May 14 at 7 p.m. in in their respective high school stadiums — with mitigation measures in place. In the event of inclement weather, ceremonies will be moved to Saturday, May 15, at 9 a.m. If the weather continues to be uncooperative, ceremonies are slated for the first available evening at 7 p.m.
Each graduate will be issued the maximum number of tickets that allow for social distancing in stadiums. However, tickets numbers are subject to change based on community spread at the time of graduation.
Further details on prom and graduation will be shared in the weeks ahead.
