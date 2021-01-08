Hall County school leaders have extended learning from home through Jan. 15.
As of Jan. 6, the Hall County School District had 170 COVID related absences among its team members with 170-190 adult absences not related to COVID-19.
"As a result, the district does not have the capacity to safely and effectively support the number of students currently enrolled for in-person instruction," the district said in a news release. "The number of individuals willing to substitute teach is declining daily, and unfortunately, similar to what we witnessed following the Thanksgiving holiday, the number of positive cases and quarantines among team members is increasing significantly."
The district reports 15-20 bus drivers absent per day, with a limited number of substitute drivers. Other essential team members from technology, school nutrition, custodial services and maintenance, are also affected.
"We have said from day one that our biggest challenge in managing COVID-19 would not be spread among students in our buildings; but rather, would we have enough adults present to hold school and effectively deliver instruction," district leaders said. "Additionally, we have an obligation to do our part in protecting the health of the community and in supporting the local healthcare system. As of (Jan. 6), the hospital had two ICU beds available with 315 patients being treated for COVID-19."
The district plans to continue to monitor its numbers internally and consult with local health officials regarding community spread and available resources. Parents will be notified by the end of the day on Thursday, Jan. 14, concerning next steps for delivery of instruction following the MLK holiday.
When students are able to return to in-person instruction, the district will spend a limited number of days following a hybrid A/B schedule to revisit and introduce 200 Percent Accountability and mitigation measures.
"We thank you for your patience and flexibility during this pandemic," district leaders said. "We will continue to strive to support the learning of all students under these challenging circumstances, and we are committed to the health and well-being of the Hall County community."
