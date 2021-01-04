Students in the Hall County School District will participate in blended learning as the number of COVID cases remains high in the area.
The district returns for the second semester on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Students will learn from home through the first week of the second semester.
"By Thursday, Jan. 7, we will have additional information and will make a better determination as to what to do through the MLK holiday, Monday, January 18," district leaders said in a news release.
School leaders said the move allows them to gather accurate internal data; support the hospital system; and provide additional time to make "the best possible plan" to maximize safety and positive learning experiences during the semester.
The news release indicated the number of COVID-19 cases in Hall County continues to increase at "an alarming rate."
"Additionally, the information we receive from our local hospital system is sobering," the district said. "Record numbers of patients are in beds, the supply of staff and resources are inadequate, and the hospital may be forced to contemplate how they would ration care if the spike continues."
The district also continues to have internal cases, but district leaders think what has been reported is "significantly less than the reality we will encounter in the coming days."
