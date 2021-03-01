Hall County schools plan to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to its employees on Thursday, March 11, and Friday, March 12.
The state recently announced that teachers and school staff would be able to get vaccinated beginning March 8. (Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with medically complex conditions were also added to the list of those eligible.)
According to a Hall County School District news release, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered to its employees at two sites, one in the north of the county and one in the south. More details regarding locations will be announced later this week. The vaccination clinics are a coordinated effort between the school district and and the District 2 Department of Public Health.
"All team members — teachers, paraprofessionals, clerical staff, administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, substitutes, and custodians — will have an opportunity to receive the vaccination," school leaders said. "First in line will be those with underlying health conditions and individuals who are caregivers of those with medical and developmental disabilities, followed by our self-contained teachers and paraprofessionals. All other employees will follow. A schedule is being developed and will be shared later this week."
The Hall County School District encourages all team members to consider the benefits of being vaccinated and to consult their healthcare provider with regard to which vaccine best meets their needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.