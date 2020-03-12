The Hall County School District has updated its guidance on student and staff travel:
Field Trips and Extracurricular Activities
•Out-of-country field trips are currently postponed until further notice.
•At this time, there are no changes to already approved student travel or extracurricular activities; however, HCSD will consult public health professionals in Hall County and in the destination area prior to travel. A parent may choose for his/her child to opt out of travel for any reason.
•New requests for non-essential travel are not encouraged.
•Principals and sponsors will seek refunds or cancellations if necessary. The district financial office is available for support if needed.
Employee Travel
•At this time, there are no changes to already approved work-related travel.
•New requests for overnight travel are not encouraged.
•Any new requests for overnight work-related travel require approval of superintendent or an assistant superintendent.
•The district financial office is available to support individuals seeking refunds or cancellations.
"These guidelines are subject to change as we continue to receive updated information from the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health," according to an HCSD news release. "In addition to the measures (listed), we remind students, families and staff that anyone who experiences flu-like symptoms should not attend school or any school event and must be fever-free without the aid of medication for 24 hours before returning to school."
