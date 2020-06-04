Hall County student-athletes can participate in conditioning sessions beginning June 8.
"In accordance with regulations and guidance set forth by the Georgia High School Association, the Hall County School District will allow student-athletes to participate in conditioning sessions under the supervision of certified Hall County School District employees beginning on June 8," HCSD leaders said. "These summer sessions are strictly voluntary."
No balls or sports-specific equipment will be used until the GHSA deems it appropriate.
All student-athletes and coaches will be screened — temperature checks and a health survey — upon arrival to campus.
Social distancing will be adhered to at all times and there will be no spectators allowed during sessions.
"We value and appreciate our partnerships with Hall County Parks and Leisure and local youth football leagues; however, due to health concerns within the Hall County community, we are limiting conditioning sessions on our campuses at this time to middle and high school sports programs," HCSD leaders said.
The district has also implemented a number of specific guidelines in accordance with suggestions from GHSA and local health officials.
The district is also working on a plan to have band students return to practice on June 8. As with athletics, there will be restrictions and limitations based on guidance from health officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.